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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | NIA officials deployed in seven Assembly seats for second phase of polls

The directive comes after the recovery of crude bombs in the poll-bound state and reports of a minor blast.
Last Updated : 29 April 2026, 05:51 IST
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Published 29 April 2026, 05:51 IST
India NewsNIAIndian politcsWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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