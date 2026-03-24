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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | No clarity on number of voters deleted even as EC publishes post-SIR supplementary list

The booth-wise first supplementary voters' list was published on the EC's website around midnight.
Last Updated : 24 March 2026, 09:02 IST
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Published 24 March 2026, 09:02 IST
India NewsWest BengalIndian PoliticsElection Commissionspecial intensive revisionWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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