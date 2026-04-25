Quick summary - click for full details
Concise summary of key highlights
In one line
EC confirms no repoll needed in West Bengal's first phase after peaceful voting with high turnout.
Key facts
• Peaceful polling process
No repoll was recommended in any of the 44,376 polling stations in West Bengal's first phase, indicating a largely peaceful election.
• High voter turnout
The first phase recorded a record 92.6% voter turnout across 152 constituencies in 16 districts.
Key statistics
44,376
Polling stations in first phase
92.6%
Voter turnout in first phase
152
Constituencies covered in first phase
16
Districts covered in first phase
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 25 April 2026, 04:11 IST