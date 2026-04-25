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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | No repoll where voting was held in first phase, says EC

"No repoll has been recommended in any of the 44,376 polling stations of West Bengal where polls were held on Thursday," the official said.
Last Updated : 25 April 2026, 04:11 IST
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Concise summary of key highlights

No repoll at any polling stations in Bengal where voting held in first phase: EC

In one line
EC confirms no repoll needed in West Bengal's first phase after peaceful voting with high turnout.
Key facts
Peaceful polling process
No repoll was recommended in any of the 44,376 polling stations in West Bengal's first phase, indicating a largely peaceful election.
High voter turnout
The first phase recorded a record 92.6% voter turnout across 152 constituencies in 16 districts.
Key statistics
44,376
Polling stations in first phase
92.6%
Voter turnout in first phase
152
Constituencies covered in first phase
16
Districts covered in first phase
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
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Published 25 April 2026, 04:11 IST
India NewsWest BengalWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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