West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | No victory rallies will be allowed after announcement of results: EC official

<p>A senior official of the Chief Electoral Officer's (CEO) office informed that no rallies celebrating the victory of candidates will be permitted anywhere in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/west-bengal">West Bengal</a>. </p><p>As the counting of vots is underway in the state, special observer Subrata Gupta told reporters, "No rallies celebrating wins of candidates following the announcement of results will be allowed anywhere in the state today."</p>.West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | 37 'bellwether' seats could decide the fate of eastern state.<p>The official also said that the poll panel is looking into complaints that agents of different parties were unable to reach counting centres. </p><p>"We are looking into the issue of agents unable to reach their centres. It will be resolved soon," he further said.</p>