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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | No victory rallies will be allowed after announcement of results: EC official

The official also said that the poll panel is looking into complaints that agents of different parties were unable to reach counting centres.
Last Updated : 04 May 2026, 04:10 IST
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Published 04 May 2026, 04:10 IST
India NewsWest BengalIndian PoliticsElection CommissionWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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