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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | Once BJP comes to power, all infiltrators will be sent back, Amit Shah says 'parivartan' inevitable

He alleged that the Congress opposes the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) as it knows that the law will ensure no infiltrators remain in the state.
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 08:08 IST
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Published 07 April 2026, 08:08 IST
India NewsAmit ShahWest BengalIndian PoliticsWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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