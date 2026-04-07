<p>Patharkandi (Assam): Union Home Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/amit-shah">Amit Shah</a> on Tuesday asserted that a 'parivartan' is inevitable in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/west-bengal">West Bengal</a>, and said once the BJP comes to power in the state, all infiltrators will be sent back to their countries.</p><p>Addressing an <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/west-bengal-assembly-elections-2026">election</a> rally here, he also claimed that the Congress gave shelter to illegal immigrants in Assam's Barak Valley, making them "predominant" in Sribhumi, Silchar and Cachar districts.</p><p>He alleged that the Congress opposes the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) as it knows that the law will ensure no infiltrators remain in the state.</p>.West Bengal's existence at stake due to infiltration: Amit Shah.<p>"A 'parivartan' (change) is inevitable in West Bengal. Once the BJP comes to power in the state, all infiltrators from Assam, Tripura and Bengal will be sent back to their countries," Shah said.</p><p>He asserted that the BJP is committed to "protecting 'Jaati' (community) 'Maati (land) and 'Bheti' (foundation) in Assam".</p><p>Shah claimed that the BJP changed the name of Karimganj to Sribhumi, but ''how will those with roots in Italy know what the significance of the name change is?"</p><p>He was alluding to Congress leader Sonia Gandhi.</p><p>"Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared both Assamese and Bengali as classical languages," Shah said.</p>