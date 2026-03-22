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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | One family, two moods: Dilip Ghosh relents, but wife gives vent to ire over BJP's dynastic politics

Soon after the BJP declared him as its candidate in Kharagpur Sadar, Ghosh, now 61, started campaigning in the constituency against the Trinamool Congress’s Pradeep Sarkar.
Last Updated : 22 March 2026, 17:18 IST
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Published 22 March 2026, 17:18 IST
India NewsBJPWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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