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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | Only 2 names restored after SC nod out of 27 lakh deletions

The voter list for the first phase of polling on April 23 was frozen on April 6, marking the deadline for inclusion in that phase.
Last Updated : 10 April 2026, 12:42 IST
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Published 10 April 2026, 12:42 IST
India NewsWest BengalSupreme CourtIndia Politicselectoral rollsWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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