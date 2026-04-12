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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | Over 3.6 crore voters eligible for first phase of assembly polls in West Bengal: EC

The electoral rolls for the first phase comprise 1.84 crore males, 1.75 crore females and 465 persons of the third gender, the EC data showed.
Last Updated : 12 April 2026, 02:46 IST
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Published 12 April 2026, 02:46 IST
India NewsWest BengalIndian PoliticsWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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