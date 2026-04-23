<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=West%20Bengal">West Bengal</a> recorded brisk polling on Thursday with over 41 per cent of the 3.60 crore electors in the first phase of the Assembly elections exercising their franchise till 11 am amid sporadic incidents of scuffle reported from some places.</p><p>The polling in 16 districts on Thursday will decide the electoral fate of 1,478 candidates, including 167 women, in 152 constituencies of the 294-strong state Assembly.</p><p>Polling began at 7 am under tight security arrangements. While the voter turnout was 18.76 per cent in the first two hours, polling picked up pace gradually and stood at 41.11 per cent at 11 am.</p><p>District-wise data showed Paschim Medinipur leading in voter turnout with 44.69 per cent, followed by Jhargram 43.71 per cent, Bankura 43.22 per cent and Purba Medinipur 42.16 per cent.</p><p>A relatively lower turnout was recorded in Malda at 38.22 per cent, Cooch Behar 38.56 per cent and Alipurduar 38.80 per cent, Election Commission data showed.</p><p>Officials said around 260 polling-related complaints were received by the poll panel till 11 am, while another 375 complaints were lodged through the cVIGIL app.</p><p>The polling process was largely peaceful. However, minor disruptions due to malfunctioning of electronic voting machines (EVMs) were reported in some places, including in Murshidabad, Malda, Nandigram and Siliguri.</p><p>An unusual moment was reported from Jhargram, where an elephant strayed near a polling station, triggering panic among voters before the situation was brought under control.</p><p>Sporadic scuffles were reported in some places.</p><p>In Murshidabad's Naoda, Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) chief Humayun Kabir alleged that the ruling Trinamool Congress had bribed several of his party candidates to stay out of the contest.</p><p>He faced protests and "go back" slogans from TMC supporters when he visited a polling booth in Shivnagar village, where his convoy was briefly surrounded by the agitators.</p><p>The district had witnessed violence on the eve of polling, with crude bombs allegedly hurled near a booth, injuring a woman. TMC MP Abu Taher Khan blamed Kabir's supporters, an allegation denied by the AJUP.</p><p>In Purba Medinipur's Moyna, tensions flared after BJP supporters allegedly raised slogans against a TMC candidate, leading to clashes and panic among voters. Central forces intervened to restore order.</p>.West Bengal Assembly Elections | Voters allege intimidation by TMC in Murshidabad; EC seeks report.<p>Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, who cast his vote early in Nandigram, claimed the BJP would win "not less than 125 of the 152 seats" in this phase.</p><p>He alleged that "TMC-sheltered criminals" were intimidating voters and demanded action against a police officer in West Midnapore's Pingla for alleged partisan conduct.</p><p>The TMC countered, accusing the police of biased conduct in Nandigram. State minister Shashi Panja said a party delegation had approached the Chief Electoral Officer, seeking the removal of certain officials, while claiming their presence raised "serious concerns over the neutrality of officials".</p><p>Senior TMC leader Anubrata Mondal, after casting his vote in Birbhum along with his daughter, described the polling as peaceful and urged voters to participate calmly. "Keep cool and vote without tension," he said, expressing confidence that the party would sweep all seats in the district.</p><p>Allegations of voter intimidation emerged from Domkal in Murshidabad, where several locals claimed they were threatened and prevented from reaching the polling stations.</p><p>The Election Commission has sought a report over the matter, officials said, adding that security forces were deployed to escort voters to the polling booths safely.</p><p>The first phase covers all 54 Assembly seats in north Bengal as well as parts of south Bengal and Junglemahal - regions seen as key battlegrounds between the BJP and the ruling TMC.</p><p>Polling will continue till 6 pm.</p><p>The remaining 142 Assembly seats will go to the polls on April 29. Counting of votes will take place on May 4.</p>