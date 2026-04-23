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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | Over 41 pc voter turnout in first four hours of polling

Polling started at 7 am in 152 assembly constituencies across 16 districts amid unprecedented security, and till 9 am, 18.76% of 3.60 crore voters exercised their franchise.
Last Updated : 23 April 2026, 07:17 IST
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Published 23 April 2026, 06:06 IST
India NewsWest BengalIndian PoliticsWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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