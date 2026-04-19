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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | Paramilitary chiefs meet in Kolkata; Mamata Banerjee flags central agency misuse amid ED, I-T raids

Senior officials of the central paramilitary personnel discussed security arrangements, with particular focus on the use of technology, to ensure free and fair assembly elections in West Bengal
Last Updated : 19 April 2026, 18:46 IST
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Published 19 April 2026, 18:46 IST
India NewsWest BengalIndian PoliticsWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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