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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | Parched, poverty-stricken Purulia cries for water and industry

The TMC government’s failure in providing essential services like water in a parched district, large scale corruption and lack of livelihood options come under attack in every debate.
Last Updated : 20 April 2026, 15:57 IST
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People in Purulia still await any benefits of a long-awaited project to bring water from Panchet Dam to the parched district

People in Purulia still await any benefits of a long-awaited project to bring water from Panchet Dam to the parched district

Credit: DH Photos/Kalyan Ray

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: DH Photos/Kalyan Ray</p></div>

Credit: DH Photos/Kalyan Ray

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Published 20 April 2026, 15:57 IST
India NewsTMCindustrywater scarcityPuruliaWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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