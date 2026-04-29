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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | People are voting fearlessly this time: PM Modi

Voting is underway in 142 constituencies of West Bengal in the second and final phase of polling.
Last Updated : 29 April 2026, 08:51 IST
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Published 29 April 2026, 08:51 IST
India NewsWest BengalIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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