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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | PM Modi appeals to voters to oust 'nirmam' TMC govt from Bengal

Addressing a gathering in Haldia, the backyard of Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, Narendra Modi said that the ruling dispensation in the state was 'pulling Bengal back'.
Last Updated : 09 April 2026, 08:29 IST
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Published 09 April 2026, 08:29 IST
India NewsNarendra ModiElectionsMamata BanerjeeIndian politcsWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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