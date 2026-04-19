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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | PM Modi makes unscheduled stop at Jhargram, savours street food ‘jhalmuri’

Bystanders and the vendor were surprised when the PM’s convoy suddenly stopped before his modest shop in Jhargram and none but Modi walked up to the stall asking the price of ‘jhalmuri’.
Last Updated : 19 April 2026, 14:33 IST
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Published 19 April 2026, 14:33 IST
India NewsNarendra ModiTrendingWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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