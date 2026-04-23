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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | Polling begins for 152 assembly seats in first phase

According to the Election Commission, over 3.60 crore electors are eligible to vote in this phase, including around 1.75 crore women and 465 third-gender voters.
Last Updated : 23 April 2026, 01:47 IST
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Published 23 April 2026, 01:47 IST
India NewsWest BengalIndian PoliticsWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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