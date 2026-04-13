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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | Pushed back into Bangladesh last year, 6 men from Murshidabad will vote to prove where they belong

In villages across Beldanga and Hariharpara, this fear now hangs over the assembly election campaign.
Last Updated : 13 April 2026, 06:05 IST
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Published 13 April 2026, 06:05 IST
India NewsWest BengalIndian PoliticsWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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