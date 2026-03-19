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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | R G Kar victim's mother eyes BJP ticket, may contest from Panihati in Bengal's North 24 District

The victim's mother said she had earlier received an offer from the BJP but was not mentally prepared at that time.
Last Updated : 19 March 2026, 10:19 IST
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Published 19 March 2026, 10:19 IST
India NewsBJPWest BengalIndian Politics

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