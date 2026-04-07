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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: Rajnath Singh hits out at Mamata Banerjee over 'appeasement', says TMC means 'Total Misrule and Corruption'

'Politics should be of satisfaction, not appeasement.'
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 10:14 IST
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Published 07 April 2026, 10:14 IST
India NewsBJPWest BengalIndian PoliticsRajnath SinghTMCMamata BanerjeeAssembly electionsWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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