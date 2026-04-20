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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: Rajnath Singh promises 'Durga Squad', Seventh Pay Commission if BJP comes to power

The senior BJP leader alleged that law and order had deteriorated sharply under the TMC regime and claimed that women no longer felt safe in the state.
Last Updated : 20 April 2026, 12:42 IST
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Published 20 April 2026, 12:42 IST
BJPIndian PoliticsRajnath SinghWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026assembly elections 2026

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