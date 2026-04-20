<p>Sainthia: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday accused the TMC government of plunging West Bengal into "lawlessness" and promised to set up a "Durga Squad" to protect women and implement the Seventh Pay Commission for state government employees if the BJP came to power in the state.</p>.<p>Addressing an election rally in Sainthia in Birbhum district, Singh accused the ruling TMC of presiding over a climate of fear, corruption and lawlessness and claimed that industries and investors were leaving the state due to insecurity and lack of government support.</p>.West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: Rajnath Singh hits out at Mamata Banerjee over 'appeasement', says TMC means 'Total Misrule and Corruption'.<p>Claiming that while the country was progressing under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, Singh asked Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee why the state was lagging despite growth elsewhere in the country.</p>.<p>"Under the TMC government, corruption has increased, land mafias have increased, and nepotism has increased," he said, adding that if the BJP formed the government, "goons and criminals" would either be in jail or "hide inside their homes".</p>.<p>He alleged that while investments were flowing into other states, investors were reluctant to come to Bengal because of the presence of "goons and criminals" and the absence of protection from the state government.</p>.<p>The senior BJP leader alleged that law and order had deteriorated sharply under the TMC regime and claimed that women no longer felt safe in the state.</p>.<p>Referring to Banerjee's slogan, "Bangla Nijer Meyekei Chay", Singh said, "Even the mothers, sisters and daughters of Bengal do not feel safe today. Murders, loot and crimes are taking place openly." He promised that a BJP government would constitute a "Durga Squad" to deal with crimes against women.</p>.West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | BJP's manifesto differs little from TMC, but saffron party promises to revive industries in state .<p>"For atrocities against women, we will create a 'Durga Squad', and anyone who troubles women will be given strict punishment," Singh said.</p>.<p>The defence minister also claimed that there was an "atmosphere of fear" in the state and alleged that people were scared to openly express support for the BJP.</p>.<p>Singh said politics should be based on "justice and humanity" and not on religion or caste.</p>.<p>He also attacked the state government over unemployment, claiming that Bengali youth were migrating to other states in search of work.</p>.<p>Promising large-scale recruitment, Singh said a BJP government would provide five lakh jobs in five years, with one lakh jobs every year.</p>.<p>He also assured state government employees that the BJP would implement the recommendations of the Seventh Pay Commission within one-and-a-half months of assuming office.</p>.<p>On the issue of infiltration from Bangladesh, Singh alleged that the TMC government had delayed fencing work along the international border.</p>.<p>"When I was the home minister, I had asked for land for the fencing along the India-Bangladesh border. The state government said it would provide the land, but did not do so for a long time. Finally, the court had to intervene, and only then was the land provided," he claimed.</p>.<p>He said the BJP would take stronger steps to stop infiltration and complete border fencing.</p>.<p>The BJP leader also promised to strengthen law and order, ensure remunerative prices for farmers, implement the Ayushman Bharat scheme in the state and make Bengal the number one state in fish production.</p>.<p>"This election is a battle between fear and trust. You have to decide whether you want fear or security, corruption or development, bullying or democracy," Singh said, urging people to vote for the BJP.</p>.<p>He asserted that a BJP victory would usher in a "new Bengal" and claimed that "the darkness in West Bengal" would end after the election.</p>