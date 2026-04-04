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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: Real culprits escaped, probe agencies harassing locals: Mamata on action in Malda gherao

Addressing an election rally at Manikchak in Malda, she urged the gathering not to approach judicial officers scrutinising 'under adjudication' cases post-SIR.
Last Updated : 04 April 2026, 11:44 IST
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Published 04 April 2026, 11:44 IST
India NewsWest BengalMamata BanerjeeWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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