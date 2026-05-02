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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | Repolling in 15 booths of 2 assembly seats concludes, nearly 87% turnout till 5 pm

The Election Commission had ordered a repoll on May 1, following reports of electoral malpractices.
Last Updated : 02 May 2026, 14:42 IST
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Published 02 May 2026, 14:42 IST
India NewsWest BengalpollingWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026assembly elections 2026

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