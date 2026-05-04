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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | RG Kar victim’s mother Ratna Debnath of BJP leading by over 5000 votes in Panihati

The doctor’s mother joined BJP and stepped into the political realm as a candidate for West Bengal’s state legislature.
Last Updated : 04 May 2026, 07:44 IST
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Published 04 May 2026, 07:44 IST
BJPWest BengalIndian PoliticsTMCElection CommissionWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026assembly elections 2026

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