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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | RG Kar victim's parents say only regime change can deliver justice

The victim's mother has been fielded by the BJP in the assembly polls from Panihati constituency, considered a TMC stronghold, in North 24 Parganas district.
Last Updated : 26 March 2026, 08:43 IST
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Published 26 March 2026, 08:43 IST
India NewsWest BengalIndian PoliticsWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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