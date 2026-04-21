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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | Roll revision reverses drift in TMC’s minority votes, Kabir’s Babri Mosque gambit falters

The AJUP had announced a list of 182 candidates on March 18. But how many of them are left in the fray? There is no official word from the party.
Last Updated : 21 April 2026, 11:39 IST
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Published 21 April 2026, 11:39 IST
India NewsTMCWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026assembly elections 2026

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