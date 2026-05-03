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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | Ruckus outside counting centre in Mamata Banerjee's constituency

On Sunday morning, TMC workers camping 100 metres from the counting centre alleged that two cars with BJP flags entered the premises and went near the strongroom.
Last Updated : 03 May 2026, 08:25 IST
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Published 03 May 2026, 08:25 IST
India NewsWest BengalIndia PoliticsMamata BanerjeeWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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