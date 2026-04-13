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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | SC flags ‘logical discrepancy’ in voter list, backs right to vote

A bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi said that the SIR in West Bengal has sandwiched voters between different constitutional authorities.
Last Updated : 13 April 2026, 11:49 IST
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Published 13 April 2026, 11:49 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtElectionsIndia PoliticsVoters listright to votespecial intensive revisionWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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