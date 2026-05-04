<p>New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday refused to consider on an urgent basis a plea seeking the continuance of central forces in West Bengal after the conclusion of polls to curb post-election violence. </p><p>A bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi said let the state be run by political executives not the court.</p><p>Senior advocate V Giri, appearing for a party, contended that the central forces should be allowed to remain in the state, keeping in mind the large-scale post-poll violence witnessed in the state in 2021.</p>.West Bengal Assembly Election Results 2026| Situation 'fishy', say cautious TMC leaders as several candidates trail.<p>He sought measures to prevent such violence after the declaration of the present assembly elections, the counting of which is underway.</p><p>The counsel said that his client seeks a direction for setting up a monitoring committee, preferably headed by a former Supreme Court judge, to oversee the deployment of adequate force to prevent violence.</p><p>The bench asked the counsel to move before the high court. </p><p>Giri said that the poll panel’s role will cease after the results are declared. </p><p>Senior advocate D S Naidu, representing the Election Commission, agreed with Giri's statement. "Our rule ceases once the counting is done," Naidu said.</p><p>The counsel insisted that there are high chances of violence, going by the last time's trend. </p><p>However, the bench observed that the petitioner should approach the high court. "The political executive of the state will decide," the bench said.</p><p>“We expect that they will understand that law and order is their subject,” the CJI said. </p><p>The court also noted that the main writ petition filed by the organisation represented by Giri is listed on May 11. The bench said it will take up the matter on the fixed date.</p>