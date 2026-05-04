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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | SC refuses to consider plea go continue with central forces due to previous post poll violence

The counsel for the poll panel said its role ceases once elections are over.
Last Updated : 04 May 2026, 06:33 IST
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Published 04 May 2026, 06:33 IST
India NewsWest BengalIndian PoliticsSupreme CourtWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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