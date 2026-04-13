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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | SC refuses voting rights to those excluded from electoral rolls amid pending appeals

The bench said that the persons whose claims were adjudicated by April 9, the date when the rolls were frozen, can vote on April 23.
Last Updated : 13 April 2026, 15:55 IST
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Published 13 April 2026, 15:55 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtIndia Politicsvoting rightselectoral rollsWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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