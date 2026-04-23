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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | Scattered clashes, assault on candidates mark phase-I voting; EC seeks reports

As the situation escalated, rival groups allegedly hurled stones and bricks, leading to a law and order situation. Several vehicles were vandalised in the clashes.
Last Updated : 23 April 2026, 09:01 IST
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Published 23 April 2026, 09:01 IST
India NewsWest BengalElection CommissionClashesWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026assembly elections 2026

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