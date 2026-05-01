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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | Security forces maintain strict vigil in and around counting centres

The TMC supremo warned against any attempt to tamper with the counting process, hours after visiting an EVM strong room, alleging possible malpractice.
Last Updated : 01 May 2026, 06:44 IST
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Published 01 May 2026, 06:44 IST
India NewsIndian politcscountingWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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