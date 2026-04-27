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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | Seizures of illicit inducements cross Rs 500 crore mark: EC

The first phase of elections was held on April 23, while the second phase is on Wednesday.
Last Updated : 27 April 2026, 11:31 IST
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Published 27 April 2026, 11:31 IST
India NewsWest BengalLiquorECWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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