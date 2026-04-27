<p>Total seizures of illicit inducements in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/west-bengal/1">West Bengal</a> on Monday surpassed Rs 510 crore, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/election-commission">Election Commission</a> (EC) said.</p>.<p>The seizures are higher than the recoveries recorded during the last assembly polls in 2021 which totalled Rs 339 crore.</p>.<p>Officials said the latest recoveries are also higher than the 2024 Lok Sabha polls in the state.</p>.<p>The first phase of elections was held on April 23, while the second phase is on Wednesday.</p>.<p>The recoveries include Rs 30 crore in cash, over 48,000 litres of liquor worth Rs 126.85 crore, drugs worth Rs 110.12 crore and precious metals worth Rs 58. 28 crore.</p>.<p>Precious metals include gold and silver aimed at inducing electors.</p>.<p>Besides, enforcement agencies have also seized freebies worth Rs 184.85 crore. These may include household items, apparel and cellphones.</p>.<p>While the election schedule for West Bengal, Kerala, Assam, Puducherry and Tamil Nadu was announced on March 15, votes will be counted on May 4.</p>