<p>West Bengal is scheduled to go to polls in less than 72 hours but for lakhs, their right to vote is still under scrutiny. The Special Intensive Revision of the electoral rolls has come under criticism as special tribunals continue to decide on the fate of voters whose names have been dropped. </p><p>The SIR has become the main talking point, fears of citizenship have resurfaced, and everyday issues that plague the state have been ignored. Sumit Pande, National Political Editor speaks to Sabir Ahamed, Director - Sabar Institute, Dr Subhajit Naskar, Asst Prof at Jadavpur University and Anirban Bhaumik, Asst Editor at Deccan Herald to track how the Election Commission’s exercise will shape the outcome of the West Bengal elections.</p>