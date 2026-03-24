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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | Smaller Muslim outfits, Congress push test TMC’s minority fortress ahead of Bengal polls

Political observers said the emergence of players such as the Indian Secular Front (ISF) has injected a new layer of uncertainty into Bengal’s minority electoral arithmetic
Last Updated : 24 March 2026, 07:05 IST
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Published 24 March 2026, 07:05 IST
India NewsCongressTMCIndian politcsWest Bengal NewsWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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