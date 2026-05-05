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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: Split in minority votes cracks TMC bastions, fuels BJP surge in Muslim-majority districts

The numbers tell a stark story. Of the 43 assembly seats spread across these three districts, the BJP has surged from just eight seats in 2021 to 19 now
Last Updated : 05 May 2026, 07:30 IST
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Published 05 May 2026, 07:30 IST
India NewsBJPIndian PoliticsTMCWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026assembly elections 2026

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