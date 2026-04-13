<p>Mayureshwar: Union Home Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/amit-shah">Amit Shah</a> on Monday asserted that the people of West Bengal will reply to bombs with votes and form a 'double-engine' government of the BJP in the assembly elections.</p>.<p>Addressing an election rally at Mayureshwar in Birbhum district, Shah alleged that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was trying to terrorise the state's majority community.</p>.Tamil Nadu CM slams Modi over women's free bus travel remark, mocks AIADMK as 'Amit Shah DMK'.<p>He said this election was for driving out infiltrators from the state and the country.</p>.<p>He said EC has sent adequate central forces to the state to ensure free and fair elections.</p>.<p>"TMC goons should stay home on poll day, else they will be sent to jail after May 4," he added. </p>