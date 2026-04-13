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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | State will reply to bombs with votes, form double-engine govt: Amit Shah

Addressing an election rally at Mayureshwar in Birbhum district, Shah alleged that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was trying to terrorise the state's majority community.
Last Updated : 13 April 2026, 09:11 IST
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Published 13 April 2026, 09:11 IST
India NewsAmit ShahWest BengalIndia PoliticsWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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