Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionswest bengal

West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | Strongrooms remain secure: EC dismisses TMC's EVM tampering claim

With supporters of both sides shouting 'Jai Bangla' slogans and “Jai Shree Ram” counter slogans amid heavy showers in the city, security forces had a tough time preventing the post-poll heat from spiralling out of control.
Last Updated : 30 April 2026, 18:44 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 April 2026, 18:44 IST
India NewsTMCECWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

Follow us on :

Follow Us