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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | Sunil Bansal's groundwork laid the foundation for BJP victory

Sunil Bansal stayed in Bengal in the last few months in the run up to the polls to work on the party’s electoral effort.
Last Updated : 04 May 2026, 14:18 IST
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Published 04 May 2026, 14:18 IST
India NewsBJPWest BengalIndian PoliticsWest Bengal politicsWest Bengal NewsWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026assembly elections 2026

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