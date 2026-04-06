<p>The Election Commission told the Supreme Court that supplementary list of remaining voters will be published on April 6 night. </p><p>Meanwhile, the top court asked Calcutta HC CJ to set up a 3-judge panel to prescribe procedures for tribunals to decide appeals against deletions.</p>.'Never seen such a polarised State': Supreme Court on West Bengal over judicial officials being held 'hostage' during SIR duty.<p>The Election Commission also told the apex court that remaining claims and objections will be decided during the day. The EC has decided to deploy 3,000 armed police personnel from other states, mostly from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh, supplementing the already substantial presence of central forces for the first phase of elections slated for April 23, a senior official said on Monday.</p><p>"Given the sensitivity of the elections, it has been decided to augment the existing forces with around 3,000 armed police personnel from other states. A large contingent of the additional forces will be drawn from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh," the official told PTI.</p><p>The personnel are expected to start arriving in the state from April 13 in a phased manner, he said.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>