Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionswest bengal

West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | SIR in Bengal: Supplementary list of remaining voters to be published by tonight, SC told

Meanwhile, the top court asked Calcutta HC CJ to set up a 3-judge panel to prescribe procedures for tribunals to decide appeals against deletions.
Last Updated : 06 April 2026, 12:23 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 April 2026, 12:23 IST
India NewsWest BengalSupreme CourtEC

Follow us on :

Follow Us