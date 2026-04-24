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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | Supreme Court refuses to entertain pleas of those on poll duty, asks them to move tribunal

The apex court asked them to approach the appellate tribunals constituted to decide appeals against the deletion or exclusion of names from the voter list.
Last Updated : 24 April 2026, 10:17 IST
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Published 24 April 2026, 10:17 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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