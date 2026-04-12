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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | Supreme Court to hear on Monday pleas related to SIR of electoral rolls

Assembly elections in West Bengal will be held in two phases on April 23 and 29 and votes will be counted on May 4.
Last Updated : 12 April 2026, 07:06 IST
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Published 12 April 2026, 07:06 IST
India NewsWest BengalIndian PoliticsSupreme CourtWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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