<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/supreme-court">Supreme Court</a> on Monday refused urgent hearing on a plea seeking continuance of central forces in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/west-bengal">West Bengal</a> even after conclusion of polls to curb post-election violence, saying such decisions have to be taken by the political executive.</p><p>A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi was urged by senior advocate V Giri, appearing for one of the litigants, that the central forces be allowed to remain in the state keeping in mind the large-scale post-poll violence witnessed in the state in 2021.</p>.West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | EC decides to keep 500 CAPF companies deployed post elections.<p>The counsel for the poll panel said its role ceases once elections are over.</p><p>The bench refused the urgent hearing saying, "The political executive will decide. Let the state be run by a political executive and not by the court."</p><p>The bench, however, said it may consider the plea on May 11 when other petitions related to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state would come up for consideration.</p>