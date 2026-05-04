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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | SC's no to urgent hearing of plea seeking continuance of CAPF to curb post-poll violence

The counsel for the poll panel said its role ceases once elections are over.
Last Updated : 04 May 2026, 06:33 IST
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Published 04 May 2026, 06:33 IST
India NewsWest BengalIndian PoliticsSupreme CourtWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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