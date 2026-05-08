<p>Suvendu Adhikari has been elected as the BJP legislature party leader and is all set to be the new chief minister of West Bengal following a meeting, featuring Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in Kolkata on Friday. </p><p>The meeting was held at a city hotel and was attended by newly elected <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bjp">BJP </a>MLAs, central observers and senior state leaders.</p>.West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | New BJP CM to take oath at Brigade Parade Ground on Tagore's birth anniversary .<p>Adhikari, who was the face of BJP during the campaign, emerged as "giant slayer" after defeating sitting Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in her bastion Bhabanipur.</p><p>The swearing-in ceremony has been scheduled on May 9 and is expected to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shah and chief ministers of NDA-ruled states. The high-profile event will be held at Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata.</p>