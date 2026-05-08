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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | Suvendu Adhikari elected BJP legislature party leader, set to become CM

The swearing-in ceremony has been scheduled on May 9 and is expected to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shah and chief ministers of NDA-ruled states.
Last Updated : 08 May 2026, 11:45 IST
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Published 08 May 2026, 11:45 IST
India NewsBJPWest BengalAssembly electionSuvendu AdhikariWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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