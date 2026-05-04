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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | Suvendu Adhikari: From Nandigram to Nabanna, the organiser who unseated his mentor

Suvendu’s rise acquired statewide visibility when he helped Mamata organise the agitation in Nandigram in 2006-07 against the Left Front government’s move.
Last Updated : 04 May 2026, 12:25 IST
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Published 04 May 2026, 12:25 IST
India NewsWest BengalIndian PoliticsSuvendu AdhikariWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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