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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | Suvendu Adhikari vows to abide by Modi's 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' mantra as first BJP CM in state

Suvendu, 55, is set to take the oath as the new chief minister of West Bengal in a ceremony at Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata on Saturday
Last Updated : 08 May 2026, 17:25 IST
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Published 08 May 2026, 17:25 IST
India NewsBJPIndian PoliticsSuvendu AdhikariWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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