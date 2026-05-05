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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | Suvendu emerges as frontrunner for CM pick but BJP circles abuzz with more contenders

With Hindutva up on his sleeves since December 2020, Suvendu has been the most vocal critic of Mamata, particularly on the issue of alleged appeasement of Muslims by the TMC government.
Last Updated : 05 May 2026, 17:31 IST
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Published 05 May 2026, 17:31 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsSuvendu AdhikariWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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