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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | Suvendu’s high-pitched Hindutva faces former aide’s challenge in Nandigram

Suvendu’s aide, Pabitra Kar, quit the BJP and went back to the TMC last month.
Last Updated : 15 April 2026, 16:57 IST
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Published 15 April 2026, 16:57 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsTMCSuvendu AdhikariNandigramWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026assembly elections 2026

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