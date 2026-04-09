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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | 'Systematic exercise in mass disenfranchisement': CPI(M) writes to CEC as 90 lakh names deleted in SIR

In his letter, Baby highlighted that roughly 12 per cent of the voters have been excluded from the rolls.
Last Updated : 09 April 2026, 11:08 IST
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Published 09 April 2026, 11:08 IST
India NewsWest BengalIndian PoliticsGyanesh Kumarspecial intensive revisionWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026assembly elections 2026

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