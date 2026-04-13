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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | Tea, timber and tribals: The fight for north Bengal’s Dooars

The Dooars, often described as the gateway to the eastern Himalayas, are vast alluvial plains stretching over 300 km along the India-Bhutan border.
Last Updated : 12 April 2026, 22:16 IST
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Published 12 April 2026, 22:16 IST
India NewsWest BengalIndian PoliticsWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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