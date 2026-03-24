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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | The cat is out of bag: Mamata over BJP rubber stamp on EC letter row

A controversy erupted on Monday after a letter from the EC was found carrying the seal of the BJP Kerala unit.
Last Updated : 24 March 2026, 09:05 IST
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Published 24 March 2026, 09:05 IST
India NewsMamata BanerjeeWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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