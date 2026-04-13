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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | They wait for justice, but ballots to stay out of reach this election

The electoral rolls for all the 294 assembly constituencies going to polls on April 23 and 29 were frozen as the deadlines for filing nominations expired on April 6 and 9, respectively.
Last Updated : 13 April 2026, 17:53 IST
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Published 13 April 2026, 17:53 IST
India NewsWest BengalIndian PoliticsWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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